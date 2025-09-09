Experience the Spirit of Oaxaca at Southlake’s 2025 Fall Art Reception

On Sunday, September 14, Southlake Town Hall will come alive with color, culture, and creativity during the 2025 Fall Art Reception featuring the breathtaking work of National Geographic-published photographer Greg Davis. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and the program begins at 4:30 p.m.

Greg Davis is more than a photographer. He is a visual storyteller who has traveled the globe capturing the soul of cultures and the beauty of human connection. This year’s featured collection transports viewers to Oaxaca, Mexico, a place known for its rich traditions, vivid colors, and captivating stories.

A Texas native, Davis began his photographic journey in 2004 with a yearlong adventure around the world. Since then, his work can be found in prestigious collections including The Wittliff Collections, The Grace Museum, and the RFK Center for Justice and Human Rights. Each image invites you to pause, reflect, and see the world from a new perspective.

The afternoon will include remarks from the City Council and the Southlake Arts Council. Guests will also hear directly from Greg Davis about his creative process and the inspiration behind his Oaxaca series.

After the program, attendees can meet the artist, enjoy light refreshments, and explore the exhibit at their own pace. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome, whether you are an art lover, a photography enthusiast, or simply curious to learn about different cultures. The exhibit will remain in Southlake Town Hall until October 23, 2025.

Join us for a night that celebrates culture, creativity, and community in Southlake. For more information, visit https://www.experiencesouthlaketexas.com/387/Exhibits-in-Town-Hall or view the artist’s work at https://gregdavisphotography.com/