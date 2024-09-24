Fall Festivities in Southlake: Get Ready for the 2024 Oktoberfest and DiwaliFest!  

As the fall season sets in, Southlake is ready to welcome two iconic cultural events — Oktoberfest and DiwaliFest. Hosted by the Southlake Chamber of Commerce and the Southlake Foundation respectively, these festivals promise to bring the community together through food, music, and celebration. Be sure to mark your calendars and don’t miss out on the fun!

Oktoberfest: October 11-13, 2024

Southlake Town Square will transform into a Bavarian wonderland from October 11th to 13th, as Oktoberfest celebrates its 23rd anniversary. This festive event kicks off on Friday at 4:00 p.m. and continues through Sunday evening. Visitors can indulge in authentic German cuisine, enjoy live music, and participate in activities such as the famous Wiener Dog Race & Costume Contest!

Admission to Oktoberfest Southlake is free, and this year the festival is cashless, accepting credit and debit cards for purchases including food, drinks, and kid zone wristbands.

You can find more information, including the schedule of events and hours of operation on the official Southlake Oktoberfest website.

DiwaliFest: October 26, 2024

A celebration of light, culture, and community awaits at DiwaliFest in Southlake Town Square on October 26th, 2024! This family-friendly event aims to showcase the rich traditions of India through music, dance, and culinary delights from various regions.

The festival is from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and features traditional Indian dances, entertainment, and an array of delicious foods. DiwaliFest offers cultural immersion for all ages, providing a glimpse into the vibrant heritage that enriches our community.

These two festivals are a perfect way to celebrate the fall season in Southlake. Whether you're enjoying Bavarian traditions at Oktoberfest or soaking in the festive atmosphere of DiwaliFest, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out—mark your calendars, bring your friends and family, and join us for an exciting lineup of food, fun, and community spirit!