January 29, 2025

Feel the Magic of Chamber Music in Southlake: A Free Family Concert You Won’t Want to Miss!

Mark your calendars for the upcoming APEX Arts League Event!

Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. and prepare to be captivated by the power of live classical music! Presented by APEX Arts League, this Free Family Concert at White's Chapel Methodist Church features a performance by the Texas Chamber Music Project, bringing together some of the most talented musicians in North Texas with guest artist Doug Omundson, tuba, and Arnold Rawls, tenor, conducted by Thomas Connely.

Set in the church’s stunning main sanctuary, this concert is designed for everyone — from seasoned music lovers to first-time listeners. Whether you're exploring classical music for the first time or it’s a long-time passion, this event promises to inspire and delight all ages.

You can find more information about APEX Arts League events at their website.

