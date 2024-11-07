Find Your Next Best Read Under the Fall Library Trees 

Don’t you just love fall? The smooth taste of pumpkin spice lattes and a crisp breeze in the air bring a cozy feeling to the changing season. Maybe you love the roar of a football game or catching up on your next best read. At the Southlake Library, you get the best of books and a unique autumn experience. As you enter the library, the richness of the season is displayed in orange and golden trees that gracefully arch over recommended books, sure to stir the imagination. Go deeper into the library and search for a great pumpkin in the youth department. Festive touches invite readers to slow down, take a breath, and enjoy the season. On discovering their next best read, visitors can swing by the circulation desk to receive a warm greeting from friendly staff. Don’t forget! Stop by the amazing drink bar to discover new tastes in coffee and tea. Here’s a big Thank You to our incredible volunteers and staff for making the library such a fun and welcoming place for everyone to enjoy.