Finding Strength and Community at CorePower Yoga

People often walk into a yoga studio looking for better fitness, greater flexibility, or a new way to unwind. At CorePower Yoga, many discover something they weren’t expecting – a welcoming community that grows alongside them.

Located at 1431 E. Southlake Boulevard, CorePower Yoga offers a variety of heated yoga, sculpt, and strength-based classes designed for every experience level. But while the workouts may bring people through the door, Studio Manager Marissa O’Dell believes it’s the sense of belonging that keeps them coming back.

O’Dell has been with CorePower Yoga for more than eleven years and has helped open four studios across the region. Even with that experience, she says the Southlake location has stood out from the very beginning.

“This is one of the most unique locations I’ve opened,” she says. “Putting a studio here has really shown us there’s a need for yoga and fitness in this area. But not just fitness, there’s a need for the community that CorePower brings as well.”

That sense of community is central to the studio’s philosophy. While many people come looking for a workout, they often find encouragement, accountability, and connection from those practicing alongside them.

“It’s for everybody,” O’Dell says. “We’re very inclusive of every body type, every physical journey. It supports everybody wherever they start.”

Whether someone is trying yoga for the first time or looking for a more challenging workout, CorePower offers a range of options from beginner yoga to heated sculpt classes that combine strength training, weights, and cardio. For those who prefer to skip the heat, unheated formats are available as well, making the studio approachable for virtually every fitness level.

The benefits, O’Dell says, go well beyond physical fitness.

“I think one of the benefits of coming to a group fitness class is that you’re held accountable to the people in the space,” she says. “What makes this experience different is that it’s a room full of people on their own journey together.”

For O’Dell, Southlake has been the perfect place to cultivate that kind of environment.

“I love Southlake because it still feels like a small community,” she says. “I’ve made so many connections with friends and businesses, and it feels like a very small town, even though it’s expanding so quickly.”

Whether someone is looking to try their first yoga class or simply find a place to move, recharge, and connect, CorePower Yoga is helping Southlake residents discover that wellness is about more than fitness – it’s about finding a community that supports you every step of the way. CorePower Yoga is located at 1431 E. Southlake Boulevard, across from Southlake Town Square. New students can enjoy a free week of classes to explore the studio’s offerings before choosing a membership or class package. To learn more, visit corepoweryoga.com or follow @CorePowerYogaSouthlake on Instagram.