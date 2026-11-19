A great outfit doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, it starts with finding the right fit. At True Classic, that simple idea has grown into a national menswear brand focused on helping men look and feel their best without sacrificing comfort or affordability.

Founded as an online retailer in 2019, True Classic has expanded into physical stores across the country, including its Southlake Town Square location, which opened in November 2025. The brand’s appeal comes down to making everyday clothing work for a wide range of customers.

“The whole principle behind that is look good, feel good.”

True Classic’s signature shirts are designed with a closer fit through the shoulders and chest and a more relaxed fit through the midsection, creating a flattering look without the need for tailoring.

While the brand built its reputation on T-shirts, its offerings have expanded to include activewear, chinos, dress shirts, and other wardrobe essentials. The Southlake store is designed to make shopping easy, guiding customers through casual basics and more polished options for different occasions.

North Texas was already one of True Classic’s strongest markets, making Southlake a natural choice for continued expansion. Beyond the business opportunity, the community’s character and welcoming atmosphere have helped make the location a particularly good fit.

“Community is huge in Southlake,” says Darreck Kirby, the store’s manager. Through local events, interactions with shoppers in Town Square, and involvement with organizations like the Southlake Women’s Club, the team has enjoyed becoming part of the community.

That connection extends beyond the storefront. With a location in the heart of Southlake Town Square, True Classic has the opportunity to engage with residents and visitors while contributing to the area’s vibrant shopping experience. It’s a setting that reflects the brand’s emphasis on approachable style and building meaningful connections with customers.

True Classic continues to build on its original mission: making comfortable, well-fitting clothing accessible while helping customers feel confident in what they wear. And in Southlake, that philosophy has found a community that feels like the right fit.

True Classic is located at 116 State Street, Unit 116, in Southlake Town Square. Learn more at www.trueclassictees.com.