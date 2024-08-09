Fire Chief Mike Starr Announces Retirement After 27 Years of Southlake Service

After 27 years of service to our community, Fire Chief Mike Starr has announced his retirement from the Southlake Fire Department.

Chief Starr first joined the City of Southlake in 1997, bringing nearly a decade of experience from his previous roles in Aubrey and The Colony. He began his journey in Southlake as a Firefighter and Paramedic, was then promoted to Fire Driver and Engineer, served as Captain of Operations, and ultimately became Chief in 2008.

“Chief Starr’s guidance has been crucial in navigating the challenges of a growing department while maintaining high service standards,” City Manager Alison Ortowski said in a statement to staff. “Throughout his tenure, he has remained committed to leading and developing a department that models best-in-class service delivery.”

Heading up a department that grew from 45 members in 2008 to 74 personnel today, Chief Starr led the Southlake Fire Department through many significant milestones as the city expanded. In 2009, he oversaw the establishment of Station 1 DPS Headquarters and, in 2014, the opening of Station 3 – DPS North Training Facility. Additionally, he played a key role in maintaining the Commission on Fire Accreditation since 2000 and achieving an ISO 1 rating since 2014 — accomplishments that only a select few departments statewide can claim.

Chief Starr's last day with the City will be August 31.