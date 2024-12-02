Firefighters Stewart & Allen Graduate Fire Academy

Last week, Firefighters Virginia Allen and Jack Stewart returned to the Southlake Fire Department after completing Tarrant County College's 14-week fire academy. Both firefighters passed the state's basic firefighter certification exam and are excited to begin their careers as Firefighter/Paramedics.

At last Friday's fire academy graduation ceremony, Firefighter Stewart was recognized as TCC Fire Academy class 105's Top Recruit. The Tarrant County College Fire Academy "Top Recruit Award" is voted on by the academy instructors and given to the most outstanding recruit graduating from the fire academy. The award recognizes the individual who demonstrated exceptional performance throughout their training in academics, physical fitness, leadership, and overall firefighting skills.

Southlake Fire is proud of the work that Firefighter Stewart and Firefighter Allen have put in during their academy and how they represented the Southlake Fire Department. We are excited to bring them onto shift, where they will continue to study their craft and will protect the citizens of Southlake for years to come.

Please join us in welcoming Firefighter Stewart and Firefighter Allen.