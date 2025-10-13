A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Two people in green hats lift a brown dachshund in the air during an outdoor Oktoberfest event, with a crowd watching and the "Oktoberfest Southlake" logo in the corner. Trees and a building are in the background.
Oct 13, 2025

Five Things You Can’t Miss at Oktoberfest

Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Chamber of Commerce President Mark Guilbert highlight the top five things to do at Southlake Oktoberfest.

Now in its 24th year, Southlake Oktoberfest is set to fill Town Square with the sights, sounds, and flavors of fall. In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, we’re highlighting the top five things to experience at this beloved community celebration. From delicious German food and lively music to the always entertaining Wiener Dog Races, there’s no shortage of fun for the whole family

Over more than two decades, Oktoberfest has grown into one of Southlake’s most popular and well-loved fall traditions, drawing visitors from near and far. The festivities take place October 17–19 in Southlake Town Square.

To see the full episode, please click the link below:

