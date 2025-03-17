Fix a Leak Week: Simple Ways to Save Water at Home

Every year, the third week of March is Fix a Leak Week, a time dedicated to raising awareness about water conservation and promoting the prevention of water waste. Even small leaks can add up over time, but there are simple steps you can take to identify and fix them. Check out the tips below to become a water conservation expert! Check for Leaks: One of the easiest ways to conserve water is by identifying and repairing leaks around your home. Check areas with the potential to have hidden leaks, like faucets, toilets, showerheads, and irrigation systems. You can also monitor your water meter – if the reading changes after two hours of not using water, there might be a leak! Utilize the EyeOnWater App: Monitor your water usage in real-time with the EyeOnWater app. It helps detect unusual spikes that may indicate leaks, ensures your water meter is accurate, verifies irrigation and pool equipment is functioning properly, and more. Get a Free Sprinkler Evaluation: Once you have an active EyeOnWater account, you qualify for a free sprinkler evaluation through the City’s W.I.S.E. Guys program. When you sign up for an evaluation, a licensed irrigator will inspect your system and suggest repairs for more efficient water use. Learn more at the City’s W.I.S.E. Guys webpage. Taking these small but important steps can help conserve water and reduce unnecessary costs. By staying proactive, Southlake residents can make a meaningful impact in preserving this valuable resource. Let’s start conserving today!