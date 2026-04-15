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Library
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Apr 15, 2026

Flag Retirement Box Now Available at the Southlake Library

Thanks to a local student service project, the Southlake Library now offers a respectful way to retire worn or damaged American flags.

A Southlake resident and longtime Girl Scout from the Class of 2027, Kerrin McDevitt, has donated a Flag Retirement Box to the Southlake Public Library as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. The project provides an accessible and dignified way to properly retire American flags that are no longer suitable for display. 

Kerrin, who is also a longtime Library volunteer, dedicated significant time and effort to planning and completing her Gold Award project, which represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Her initiative focuses on educating the community about proper flag retirement while making the process more convenient and respectful for those wishing to retire a flag.  

The Flag Retirement Box is now available inside the Southlake Public Library during regular library hours. American flags may be placed in the box if they are torn, faded, stained, or otherwise damaged. Once collected, the flags will be retired in accordance with proper flag etiquette.  

To ensure the program continues for years to come, Kerrin has coordinated with a younger Scout from a Southlake troop to help carry the project forward when she leaves for college. 

This initiative supports ongoing community efforts to promote civic responsibility and respect for national symbols, particularly as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary. 

For more information on flag retirement, please visit the Southlake Public Library website. 

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