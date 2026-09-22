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City
|
Sep 22, 2026

Fort Worth Opera’s Rising Stars Are Coming to Southlake

APEX Arts League brings four talented resident artists to Southlake for an intimate afternoon of opera on Oct. 11.

You don’t have to travel far to experience the power of live opera.

The City of Southlake and our community partner APEX Arts League invite you to enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music as four rising artists from the Fort Worth Opera perform right here in Southlake.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, the Fort Worth Opera Hattie Mae Lesley Resident Artists will take the stage at Grace Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church for a special performance beginning at 4 p.m.

The performance will feature four of Fort Worth Opera’s emerging talents: soprano Rayna Mia Campbell, mezzo-soprano Lauren Salazar, tenor Cecil Garrison, and bass-baritone Noah Mond.

For Southlake audiences, it’s an opportunity to experience the beauty and energy of opera up close while supporting the arts in our community.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and APEX members, and $10 for children and students.

For tickets, membership information, volunteer opportunities, and the complete 2026–27 APEX Arts League schedule, visit apexartsleague.com.

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