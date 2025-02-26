Free Tax Assistance Returns to Southlake Library

For decades, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has provided free tax preparation and filing services to more than 78 million taxpayers, with a special focus on older adults and those with low to moderate incomes. Each year, Tax-Aide volunteers undergo extensive training and IRS certification to stay up to date on the latest tax code changes, ensuring you receive expert assistance at no cost.

This valuable service is available every Thursday through April 10, with appointment times beginning at 2:00 PM. There are no age restrictions, so whether you're a senior, a young professional, or a family in need of tax guidance, AARP Tax-Aide is here for you.

How to Schedule an Appointment

Appointments are required. To secure your spot or ask questions, call the library customer service number 817-748-8247.

Tax Forms Now Available

Need tax forms? The Southlake Public Library has copies of tax year instructions and forms available now for your convenience.

Appointment Dates:

Every Thursday through April 10

Upcoming dates: February 27 | March 6, 13, 20, 27 | April 3, 10 (Last Day)

Time Slots Available:

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM

3:45 PM – 4:30 PM

4:30 PM – 5:15 PM

5:15 PM – 6:00 PM

6:00 PM – 6:45 PM

Don’t miss out on this opportunity for expert tax assistance! Schedule your appointment today and let AARP Tax-Aide make tax season a little easier.