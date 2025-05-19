From Foundation to Finish

Imagine moving into a brand-new home. The paint is fresh, the floors shine, and everything looks perfect — but what about what you can’t see? That’s where Southlake’s Building Inspections team comes in. Before a family ever steps through the front door of a new home — or before a business opens for the first time — Southlake’s Building Inspections Team has already been there. They help make sure projects are built to meet safety codes and designed to stand the test of time. From plumbing and structural integrity to fire safety and zoning compliance, they inspect every detail to protect what matters most. This May, in honor of Building Safety Month, we’re celebrating the skilled professionals who work behind the scenes to keep Southlake safe. Our Building Inspections Team plays a vital role in helping ensure that homes, schools, and businesses are built in accordance with established safety codes and standards. It’s a job that requires attention to detail, continuous learning, and strong collaboration— and every member of the team contributes to the success of the whole. One of the standout stories of this department is that of Building Inspector Taylor Markle, who started his journey in Southlake in the Community Services department but transferred to the Building Inspections team when they were in need. With support from the entire team — especially Deputy Building Official Charlie Wright and Building Inspector Ernie Aguilar — Taylor rose to the challenge and became a valuable asset in no time. Building Inspector Ernie Aguilar on an inspection “Stepping into this role as a building inspector provides a unique opportunity to see all of Southlake inside and out,” Taylor said. “The most important thing I have learned from the more experienced members of our team is that we get better every day. We are required to work as a team and to teach one another to prioritize the safety of Southlake and its residents.” With experienced professionals like Wright and Aguilar offering guidance and mentorship, Taylor has excelled in his new role despite the department being short-staffed when he joined, requiring expedited onboarding. “Taylor was able to absorb the knowledge like a sponge and allowed us to move quite quickly with his training,” Wright explained. “His efficiency with his time and strong work ethic have been a perfect and welcome addition to our team.” The hard work Taylor and the team put into this process paid off. He passed his Residential and Commercial Plumbing Inspector exams, his Code Enforcement Officer state exam, and completed over 200 field hours — all in record time. He then passed the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners test on his first try. Deputy Building Official Charlie Wright works alongside Building Inspector Taylor Markle “We couldn’t be prouder of Taylor’s efforts and can’t wait to see how his career progresses from here,” Wright said. Whether it’s a new home, a renovated office, or a favorite neighborhood restaurant, safety is a shared effort — built from the ground up through careful review, adherence to code, and the commitment of professionals like Taylor, Charlie, Ernie, and the rest of the Building Inspections Team. Their behind-the-scenes work ensures that what we don’t see is just as sound as what we do. As we celebrate Building Safety Month, let’s recognize the teamwork and dedication that make Southlake a safe and welcoming place to live, work, and grow. After all, when it comes to building safety, this team is helping lay the foundation for our community’s future — one inspection at a time.