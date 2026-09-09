From New York to Southlake, Bill Johnson Carries a Story of Service and Remembrance

Long before he was a Southlake resident, Bill Johnson spent more than two decades serving with the NYPD. Law enforcement was a familiar part of his life, with his father, uncles, and cousins, and his brother serving as police officers. Johnson joined the NYPD in 1984 after graduating from the police academy and began his career in the Bronx.



In 2000, Johnson was promoted to detective-investigator and assigned to the NYPD’s Fugitive Enforcement Division. He spent just a few months in this new role before the attacks on September 11, 2001, which changed his life and the city he served forever.



On the morning of September 11, Johnson had just finished a night shift that ended at 5 a.m. After getting home, he went to sleep, only to be woken up later by a phone call from a loved one telling him to check the news. He turned on the television and saw the second plane hit the South Tower.



Johnson immediately reported to the station rather than waiting to be ordered in. In the days that followed, he was assigned to several areas of the response, including Ground Zero, where he searched “the pile,” the Bereavement Center and, later, the morgue. His shifts lasted up to 12 hours a day, seven days a week.



“I remember walking towards Ground Zero for the first time, and just looking at it and saying, there’s nobody coming out of there alive,” said Johnson.



Recovery Efforts

Johnson’s first assignment was at the Bereavement Center, where detectives took reports from families whose loved ones were missing. Families were asked to provide anything that could help identify them. He saw people from all walks of life arrive, carrying every possible emotion, ranging from fear, anger, and grief.



“Whether it was people who were making millions or people who weren’t, they were all loved by their family just as much and were going to be missed,” he said. “It just really brought everything together.”



Even after finishing long shifts, Johnson and other officers would return to Ground Zero to assist with search efforts, which continued around the clock. They worked through extremely difficult conditions, with crews breathing in pulverized concrete and other debris. That level of exposure would contribute to Johnson and many others battling 9/11-related cancer years later.



Johnson then spent four months working in the morgue, identifying victims and recovering DNA from as many remains as possible. The work was painstaking, sometimes taking hours to recover DNA from a piece of bone.



Remembrance and Service



As Johnson witnessed the horrific aftermath of the attacks firsthand, he also watched the city where he had grown up transform in the hours and days that followed. He was “absolutely shocked” to see how quickly communities came together to support each other.



“The only good thing that came out of 9/11 was 9/12, because everybody came together, and I saw the city change,” Johnson said.



For Johnson, remembering September 11 matters for more than its lasting impact on the country. It’s about the thousands of people who left for work that morning, hoping to provide for their families or build better lives, never knowing they wouldn’t make it home.



That connection to 9/11 has stayed with him ever since he left New York, and it continues now that he calls Southlake home. Since moving to Southlake in 2019 to be closer to his now-wife, he hasn’t missed a single September 11 ceremony that the City has hosted.



Johnson had kept a jar of soil from Ground Zero, which he collected while he worked on “the pile.” Today, he shares that piece of history with Southlake, where the jar is on display at the Department of Public Safety (DPS) headquarters. Each year, Southlake firefighters carry the jar with them as they climb 110 stories in full gear during the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, honoring the firefighters who lost their lives responding to the attacks.

Over the years, Johnson has connected with many Southlake residents who have their own stories to share and want to hear his. Those connections serve as an important reminder of the role that community plays in healing while preserving the memory of those who were lost.



This year marks 25 years since the September 11 attacks, and Southlake will once again give residents an opportunity to come together to remember and honor the victims. The Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, at Liberty Garden in Bicentennial Park.



Johnson will serve as the featured speaker at this year’s ceremony. He will share his firsthand experiences from September 11 and reflect on the importance of community and remembrance, of those who were lost, those who served, and the families and communities that continue to carry on their legacies.



For more information about this year’s remembrance ceremony, please visit the ceremony webpage.