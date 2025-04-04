Game, Set, Summer: Southlake Tennis Center’s Junior Camps

Looking for the perfect way to keep your kids active, engaged, and having a blast this summer? Southlake Tennis Center’s Junior Summer Camps are here to bring the fun, fitness, and friendly competition May 26 through August 8.

Weekly camps meet Monday through Thursday, 9 AM to 12 PM, and Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM. Ideal for ages seven to 14, players are grouped by age and ability. The action-packed camps are designed for kids of all skill levels, from beginners to future tennis stars. Certified tennis professionals teach the acclaimed Evolution Kids curriculum – the same program used at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy. With a low student-to-coach ratio (8:1), campers develop strong fundamentals, improve their game, and build confidence—all while making new friends.

From learning how to keep score, sustain a rally, and how to play a match – campers learn it all. Kids put their skills to the test during fun match play on Fridays. At the end of each week, campers have pizza for lunch, play exciting games, and even have chances to win prizes. Campers earn points during camp, which can be traded in at the end of each week. The camp cost is $300 per player, per week. Multi-player discounts available.

For more information and to register for summer programs:

https://playtennis.usta.com/southlake-tennis-center/Coaching/Camps

817-421-5605

info@southlaketennis.com