Get Ready for Fall! Upcoming Leaf Recycling Days and What You Need to Know

As autumn settles in and leaves begin to fall, the City's trash and recycling provider is ready to help you keep your yard tidy with their convenient Leaf Recycling Program, beginning November 20, 2024, until January 18, 2025! To make the process simple and stress-free, CWD will collect bagged leaves on specific days based on your regular trash schedule: If your regular trash pickup falls on a Monday or Thursday, your leaf recycling pickup will be on Wednesday. If your regular trash pickup falls on a Tuesday or Friday, your leaf recycling pickup will be on Saturday. You can find your Leaf Recycling pickup days in the graphic and table below: Leaf Recycling dates for those whose trash pickup is regularly on Monday or Thursday: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Leaf Recycling dates for those whose trash pickup is regularly on Tuesday or Friday: Saturday, November 23, 2024 Saturday, December 7, 2024 Saturday, December 14, 2024 Saturday, December 21, 2024 Saturday, January 4, 2025 Saturday, January 11, 2025 Saturday, January 18, 2025 Follow these steps for a smooth pick-up process: Set Out Early : Have your bagged leaves at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on your scheduled day.

: Have your bagged leaves at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on your scheduled day. Separate from Trash : Place bagged leaves away from other waste to make sure they’re collected for recycling.

: Place bagged leaves away from other waste to make sure they’re collected for recycling. Stick to Leaves : Keep bags focused on leaves—try to limit acorns, twigs, and other debris.

: Keep bags focused on leaves—try to limit acorns, twigs, and other debris. Mind the Weight : Bags should weigh under 50 pounds and be sturdy enough to lift without tearing.

: Bags should weigh under 50 pounds and be sturdy enough to lift without tearing. Correct Size : For un-mulched leaves, 100-gallon bags or smaller are preferred. For mulched leaves, 55-gallon bags or smaller work best.

: For un-mulched leaves, 100-gallon bags or smaller are preferred. For mulched leaves, 55-gallon bags or smaller work best. Let Us Know for Large Pickups: Planning to put out more than 20 bags? Just be sure to let us know by using the Southlake Serves app. Make sure to bookmark CWD’s Southlake page, follow the City’s social media platforms, and sign up for the weekly e-blast to ensure you don’t miss out on any important Leaf Recycling updates. If you have any questions, please reach out to Public Works Business Manager, Zayne Huff (zhuff@ci.southlake.tx.us).