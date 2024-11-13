November 13, 2024

Get Ready for Fall! Upcoming Leaf Recycling Days and What You Need to Know

Wondering when to put out your leaves for recycling? Find all the details you need below!

As autumn settles in and leaves begin to fall, the City's trash and recycling provider is ready to help you keep your yard tidy with their convenient Leaf Recycling Program, beginning November 20, 2024, until January 18, 2025! To make the process simple and stress-free, CWD will collect bagged leaves on specific days based on your regular trash schedule:

If your regular trash pickup falls on a Monday or Thursday, your leaf recycling pickup will be on Wednesday.

If your regular trash pickup falls on a Tuesday or Friday, your leaf recycling pickup will be on Saturday.

You can find your Leaf Recycling pickup days in the graphic and table below:

A graphic with leaves and dates.

Leaf Recycling dates for those whose trash pickup is regularly on Monday or Thursday:

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Leaf Recycling dates for those whose trash pickup is regularly on Tuesday or Friday:

Saturday, November 23, 2024
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Saturday, January 18, 2025

Follow these steps for a smooth pick-up process:

  • Set Out Early: Have your bagged leaves at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on your scheduled day.
  • Separate from Trash: Place bagged leaves away from other waste to make sure they’re collected for recycling.
  • Stick to Leaves: Keep bags focused on leaves—try to limit acorns, twigs, and other debris.
  • Mind the Weight: Bags should weigh under 50 pounds and be sturdy enough to lift without tearing.
  • Correct Size: For un-mulched leaves, 100-gallon bags or smaller are preferred. For mulched leaves, 55-gallon bags or smaller work best.
  • Let Us Know for Large Pickups: Planning to put out more than 20 bags? Just be sure to let us know by using the Southlake Serves app.

Make sure to bookmark CWD’s Southlake page, follow the City’s social media platforms, and sign up for the weekly e-blast to ensure you don’t miss out on any important Leaf Recycling updates. If you have any questions, please reach out to Public Works Business Manager, Zayne Huff (zhuff@ci.southlake.tx.us).

