November 4, 2024

Get To Know Councilmember Amy Torres-Lepp

Councilmember Amy Torres-Lepp talks about family, Public Service, and the importance of the local business community.

This week on Southlake City Spotlight, we join Councilmember Amy Torres-Lepp as she talks about her family and how she finds meaning in Public Service.

Councilmember Torres-Lepp also shares why local businesses are essential to Southlake and the impact they have on the community.

Check out this week’s Southlake City Spotlight and learn more about Councilmember Amy Torres-Lepp at the link below:

