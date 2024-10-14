This week, we get to know Councilmember Randy Robbins as he talks about how Southlake reminds him of his home in Hereford, TX, where he grew up, his early days in Public Service, and his passion behind becoming a doctor.

We also visit Councilmember Robbins at Methodist Southlake Medical Center, where he discusses the importance of medical services for the community as he steps into his new role as President of Medical Staff.

