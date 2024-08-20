Get To Know Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson

This week on Southlake City Spotlight, we join Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson at North Park and Liberty Park as he shares the story behind his family’s journey from New York City to Southlake, TX. He also details when he first learned about Southlake Program for the Involvement of Neighborhoods (SPIN) and the domino effect that led to years of public service.

Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson talks about his love of the City Parks and his time as President of the Southlake Parks Development Corporation.

Check out this week’s Southlake City Spotlight and learn more about Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson by clicking on the link below: