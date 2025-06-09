Get Your Summer Bingo on with Handpicked Reads

Southlake readers, it’s time to let your TBR list shine! This summer, the Southlake Public Library team has crafted something special just for you—a handpicked Summer Reading Bingo board featuring 24 fresh and fabulous reads across six exciting categories.
Our librarians have thoughtfully selected each title to spark curiosity, connection, and joy. From twisty suspense to big-hearted stories and bold debuts, this curated list showcases the books we can’t stop talking about and we think you’ll love them too
How it works:
It’s easy! Simply read one book from two different categories to make a BINGO. Once you’ve completed your books, submit your entry online for a chance to win big prizes—because reading should be fun and rewarding!
This Summer’s Categories & Titles:
Historical Fiction
Junie – Shelley Fraser Mickle
Stolen Queen – Fiona Davis
Queen of Crime – Marie Benedict
Debut Authors
A Song to Drown Rivers – Ann Liang
The Eights – Joanna Miller
The Seven O’Clock Club – Amelia Ireland
Family Saga
Good Dirt – Charmaine Wilkerson
Run for the Hills – Kevin Wilson
The Bright Years – Sarah Damoff
Suspense
Wild Dark Shore – Charlotte McConaghy
Head Cases – John McMahon
The Inheritance – Trisha Sakhlecha
Customer Favorites
The Housemaid – Freida McFadden
The Wedding People – Alison Espach
Broken Country – Clare Hall
Big-Hearted Reads
Water Moon – Samantha Sotto Yambao
Pony Confidential – Christina Lynch
Back After This – Linda Holmes
Book Club Picks
The Lion Women of Tehran – Marjan Kamali
The Strange Case of Jane O. – Karen Walker
The Favorites – Layne Fargo
Non-Fiction
Accidental Shepherd – Leise Greensfelder
The Let Them Theory – Mel Robbins
The Ride – Kostya Kennedy
So whether you’re reading poolside, curled up on the couch, or sneaking in a few pages during nap time
or, this summer’s curated reads will keep you inspired, entertained, and totally hooked. Don’t forget to track your progress and submit your Bingo card becuase your next favorite read could also be your ticket to winning a book-themed gift basket filled with literary goodies perfect for any reader!
Ready, Set, Read!
Visit SouthlakeLibrary.com/SummerBingo to get started.