Summer Reading
|
Jun 9, 2025

Get Your Summer Bingo on with Handpicked Reads

Read, Relax, and Win with Southlake Public Library

Southlake readers, it’s time to let your TBR list shine! This summer, the Southlake Public Library team has crafted something special just for you—handpicked Summer Reading Bingo board featuring 24 fresh and fabulous reads across six exciting categories. 

Our librarians have thoughtfully selected each title to spark curiosity, connection, and joy. From twisty suspense to big-hearted stories and bold debuts, this curated list showcases the books we can’t stop talking about and we think you’ll love them too 

How it works: 
It’s easy! Simply read one book from two different categories to make a BINGO. Once you’ve completed your books, submit your entry online for a chance to win big prizes—because reading should be fun and rewarding! 

This Summer’s Categories & Titles: 

Historical Fiction 
Junie – Shelley Fraser Mickle 
Stolen Queen – Fiona Davis 
Queen of Crime – Marie Benedict 

Debut Authors 
A Song to Drown Rivers – Ann Liang 
The Eights – Joanna Miller 
The Seven O’Clock Club – Amelia Ireland 

Family Saga 
Good Dirt – Charmaine Wilkerson 
Run for the Hills – Kevin Wilson 
The Bright Years – Sarah Damoff 

Suspense 
Wild Dark Shore – Charlotte McConaghy 
Head Cases – John McMahon 
The Inheritance – Trisha Sakhlecha 

Customer Favorites 
The Housemaid – Freida McFadden 
The Wedding People – Alison Espach 
Broken Country – Clare Hall 

Big-Hearted Reads 
Water Moon – Samantha Sotto Yambao 
Pony Confidential – Christina Lynch 
Back After This – Linda Holmes 

Book Club Picks 
The Lion Women of Tehran – Marjan Kamali 
The Strange Case of Jane O. – Karen Walker 
The Favorites – Layne Fargo 

Non-Fiction 
Accidental Shepherd – Leise Greensfelder 
The Let Them Theory – Mel Robbins 
The Ride – Kostya Kennedy 

So whether you’re reading poolside, curled up on the couch, or sneaking in a few pages during nap time or, this summer’s curated reads will keep you inspired, entertained, and totally hooked. Don’t forget to track your progress and submit your Bingo card becuase your next favorite read could also be your ticket to winning a book-themed gift basket filled with literary goodies perfect for any reader!  

Ready, Set, Read! 
Visit SouthlakeLibrary.com/SummerBingo to get started. 

