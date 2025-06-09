Get Your Summer Bingo on with Handpicked Reads

Southlake readers, it’s time to let your TBR list shine! This summer, the Southlake Public Library team has crafted something special just for you—a handpicked Summer Reading Bingo board featuring 24 fresh and fabulous reads across six exciting categories.

Our librarians have thoughtfully selected each title to spark curiosity, connection, and joy. From twisty suspense to big-hearted stories and bold debuts, this curated list showcases the books we can’t stop talking about and we think you’ll love them too

How it works:

It’s easy! Simply read one book from two different categories to make a BINGO. Once you’ve completed your books, submit your entry online for a chance to win big prizes—because reading should be fun and rewarding!

This Summer’s Categories & Titles:

Historical Fiction

Junie – Shelley Fraser Mickle

Stolen Queen – Fiona Davis

Queen of Crime – Marie Benedict

Debut Authors

A Song to Drown Rivers – Ann Liang

The Eights – Joanna Miller

The Seven O’Clock Club – Amelia Ireland

Family Saga

Good Dirt – Charmaine Wilkerson

Run for the Hills – Kevin Wilson

The Bright Years – Sarah Damoff

Suspense

Wild Dark Shore – Charlotte McConaghy

Head Cases – John McMahon

The Inheritance – Trisha Sakhlecha

Customer Favorites

The Housemaid – Freida McFadden

The Wedding People – Alison Espach

Broken Country – Clare Hall

Big-Hearted Reads

Water Moon – Samantha Sotto Yambao

Pony Confidential – Christina Lynch

Back After This – Linda Holmes

Book Club Picks

The Lion Women of Tehran – Marjan Kamali

The Strange Case of Jane O. – Karen Walker

The Favorites – Layne Fargo

Non-Fiction

Accidental Shepherd – Leise Greensfelder

The Let Them Theory – Mel Robbins

The Ride – Kostya Kennedy

So whether you’re reading poolside, curled up on the couch, or sneaking in a few pages during nap time or, this summer’s curated reads will keep you inspired, entertained, and totally hooked. Don’t forget to track your progress and submit your Bingo card becuase your next favorite read could also be your ticket to winning a book-themed gift basket filled with literary goodies perfect for any reader!

Ready, Set, Read!

Visit SouthlakeLibrary.com/SummerBingo to get started.