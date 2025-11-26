Getting Ready for Winter: Southlake’s Guide to Protecting Your Home and Pipes 

With winter on the way, now is the perfect time for homeowners to get prepared. A few simple steps can help prevent costly damage, conserve water, and ensure a safe, stress-free season.

1. Sign Up for Alert Southlake

Stay informed this winter by signing up for Alert Southlake. You’ll receive real-time updates on severe weather, service interruptions, and important city alerts — so you can act quickly and protect your home and family.

2. Ensure You Have an Emergency Kit

Before the cold sets in, make sure your home is stocked with essentials. Include food, water, medications, flashlights, blankets, and extra batteries. Being prepared helps you stay safe and comfortable during unexpected extreme weather.

3. Prepare Outdoor Systems and Pipes

Protect your home from freezing temperatures by wrapping outdoor faucets, insulating exposed pipes, and disconnecting hoses. Don’t forget to drain irrigation and sprinkler systems when a freeze is in the forecast and double-check your swimming pool pumps to ensure they are properly running.

4. Ready Your Heating & Safety Systems

Service your heating system and replace air filters to keep your home warm efficiently. Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and replace batteries if needed. If you plan to use your fireplace, consider a professional chimney inspection before lighting the first fire.

5. Check Your Vehicle for Winter Readiness

Cold snaps can create unexpected hazards for your vehicle. Check fluids, tire pressure, and the battery to ensure your car is ready. Remember: never leave a running vehicle unattended, even for a few minutes, to prevent theft and accidents.

A little preparation now goes a long way in keeping your home, family, and vehicles safe this winter. Take these steps today, stay ahead of the cold, and stay informed with Alert Southlake — so when temperatures drop, you’ll be ready for whatever winter brings!