This holiday season, skip the ordinary and give a gift that brings people together, inspires healthy habits, and creates memorable experiences that last a lifetime.

Champions Club offers several gift options that make it easy to share the benefits of an active lifestyle with family and friends, whether they’re just getting started on their wellness journey or already enjoy being active.

Holiday gift options include:

Champions Club Memberships

A gift that lasts all year, memberships provide access to state-of-the-art fitness equipment, group exercise classes, aquatics, and more.

>>Learn more about memberships.

Ideal for all fitness levels, personal training offers one-on-one or partner sessions with certified trainers who help build confidence, motivation, and results.

>>Learn more about personal training.

A versatile option that can be used for personal training, rentals, concessions, merchandise, and more.

>>Visit Champions Club to purchase a gift card.

A cozy and stylish way to show hometown pride everywhere you go this season. Perfect for workouts or everyday wear.

>>Visit Champions Club to purchase a t-shirt.

Whether you’re shopping for a fitness enthusiast or a family looking to find community, Champions Club makes holiday gifting simple and meaningful.

Give the Gift of Champions Club this holiday season.

Stop by the Guest Services desk or visit the website to learn more about all that Champions Club has to offer.

Because the best gifts don’t collect dust, they create memories.