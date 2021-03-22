Going Mutts over Boo Boo’s Buddies Dog Park

There is no time like Springtime in North Texas: the weather is pleasant, your dog’s tail is wagging, and the great outdoors are beckoning! If your pup is craving a fun day in the sun, look no further than Boo Boo’s Buddies Dog Park at Bob Jones Park. Bob Jones Park consists of almost 500 acres of primarily native Cross Timbers habitat. Apart from its multiple soccer fields, ample parking, playground, and six miles of scenic trails, Boo Boo’s Buddies Dog Park boasts 2.5 acres of canine fun! Who says the perfect playdate must include other humans? A trip to Boo Boo’s Buddies Dog Park is sure to be a day you’ll never fur-get; however, we’re offering some tips to make sure your puppy outing is pawsome! Tip #1: Walk your dog before going to the park If your dog is smiling with his head out the window and his tail is wagging on your drive to the park, you can bet he is excited to play with friends. However, other dogs and owners may get scared if an overly energetic puppy dashes through the park. To blow off some steam, take your dog on a short walk before letting him in the park. Tip #2: Ensure your dog is well trained Dog parks are ideal places for dogs to socialize, exercise, and exhaust their energy, but an untrained dog can easily turn a day at the park sour. Before letting your pup off the leash, it is essential to have mastered basic training commands such as sit, stay, come, and leave it. Additionally, your dog must be comfortable socializing with other dogs calmly and without getting aggressive or scared. Tip #3: Pay attention to your friend The atmosphere at a dog park can be very stimulating. Keep a close eye on your pup at all times to ensure he is having fun, playing nice, and not getting into fights. A trip to the dog park is not the time to catch up with your news feed. So put your phone away and pay close attention to body language as well! Your dog might feel overwhelmed or could be intimidating other pups. Don’t forget to keep your dog hydrated and pick up after him with one of our available Dog Stations! The dog park is a fun space for your furry friend to play and meet other pups! Make your stay at Boo Boo’s Buddies Dog Park a positive one with these tips! Adhering to this advice will ensure your best friend is the most popular pooch in the park!