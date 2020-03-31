Gov. Abbott: Schools Closed until 5/4, Social Distancing until 4/30

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Governor Greg Abbott issued an updated Executive Order that gave Texans new COVID-19 guidelines.

The order says that Texans shall minimize social gatherings and in-person contact until April 30 except when to provide or obtain essential services. It also stated that “Essential services shall consist of everything listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in its Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce,” as well as religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship.

The Governor additionally ordered, “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, schools shall remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance and shall not recommence before May 4, 2020.”

The updated order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 2, 2020. You can read it in its entirety by clicking here.

Governor Abbott’s update came one day after President Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines until the end of April.

To help you stay informed as this situation evolves, the City of Southlake has created an information page, www.ProtectSouthlake.com, that provides a centralized place for Southlake news and resources. It also contains links to the COVID-19 pages located on county, state, and federal sites.

For mobile phone text message updates from the City, type PROTECTSLK to 888-777. Be sure to follow Mayor Hill’s Facebook page and the City’s Facebook page for the latest City news.