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Experience
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Mar 24, 2026

Greatest American Clean-Up: Coming Together to Keep Southlake Beautiful

The Southlake community is invited to take part in the Greatest American Clean-Up event at McPherson Park on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

This event brings together volunteers to help maintain the beauty of the park, pond, and surrounding areas, with a special focus on removing litter and microplastics.

Participants are encouraged to come prepared for outdoor conditions. Closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothing are recommended, along with long pants for working near natural areas. Volunteers should also bring sun protection, such as hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen, as well as insect repellent.

Gloves and safety materials will be provided, along with guidance on how to identify and properly collect microplastics.

A person wearing disposable gloves holds a handful of colorful plastic fragments and debris, likely collected from a beach, highlighting pollution and environmental concerns.

What are Microplastics?
These tiny pieces of plastic, often smaller than a pencil eraser, come from the breakdown of larger plastic items or manufactured materials such as synthetic fibers. Though difficult to see, they can harm wildlife and pollute waterways. Around the pond, volunteers may encounter small plastic fragments, foam pieces, bottle cap shards, fishing line, and other debris mixed into the soil or along the shoreline.

The event offers a meaningful opportunity for community members of all ages to support local environmental efforts and help keep Southlake’s parks and waterways clean.

Click here to let us know you’ll be participating in the Greatest American Cleanup on Saturday, March 28, 9:00-11:00am. Thank you for helping keep Southlake beautiful and protecting our trails and waterways!

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A circular logo for the City of Southlake’s 70th anniversary (1956–2026) is on the left, next to an under-construction brick building with scaffolding and a crane on the right.