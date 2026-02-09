A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
Mayor Shawn McCaskill smiling in a park while workers in safety vests plant trees in the background. A water tower labeled "Southlake" and a crew planting a tree are seen in the background. The image has a "70 Years Est. 1956" logo in the bottom right corner.
City
|
Feb 9, 2026

Growing a Legacy: Trees in 2026 Marks Southlake’s 70th Anniversary

Mayor Shawn McCaskill highlights Southlake’s 2026 Trees in 2026 initiative, a community-wide effort to celebrate the City’s 70th anniversary through lasting environmental investments.

In this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visited Liberty Gardens in Bicentennial Park to preview the planting of a new Shumard Oak donated by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The tree will be one of many planted through the 2026 Trees in 2026 initiative, a signature legacy project honoring Southlake’s 70th anniversary. Designed to enhance the community’s natural beauty, the initiative focuses on expanding tree coverage throughout the city while promoting environmental stewardship.

This program reflects Southlake’s commitment to sustainability, community pride, and thoughtful growth. As new trees take root across the community, the effort aims to create a meaningful and lasting impact that residents can enjoy for generations to come.

To see the full episode, please visit the link below:

Share