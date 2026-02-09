Growing a Legacy: Trees in 2026 Marks Southlake’s 70th Anniversary

In this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visited Liberty Gardens in Bicentennial Park to preview the planting of a new Shumard Oak donated by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The tree will be one of many planted through the 2026 Trees in 2026 initiative, a signature legacy project honoring Southlake’s 70th anniversary. Designed to enhance the community’s natural beauty, the initiative focuses on expanding tree coverage throughout the city while promoting environmental stewardship.



This program reflects Southlake’s commitment to sustainability, community pride, and thoughtful growth. As new trees take root across the community, the effort aims to create a meaningful and lasting impact that residents can enjoy for generations to come.

