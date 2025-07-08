Growing in Greatness: Accountant Tandra Wilson Completes Emerging Finance Leaders Program

For Tandra Wilson, numbers have never been just numbers. Behind every spreadsheet, every ledger, and every report, she sees something bigger — a story of the city she serves, the people who call it home, and the priorities that shape Southlake’s future.

When she was encouraged to join the New and Emerging Finance Directors Program through the North Central Texas Council of Governments, she didn’t hesitate. It wasn’t just a professional development opportunity; it was a chance to grow into a deeper understanding of the work she already cares so deeply about.

“I enjoy my job here at the City of Southlake and want to grow in the organization,” Tandra said. “This program was a great way to learn more about why we do what we do, and how it all fits into the bigger picture.”

The program itself is designed for emerging leaders in municipal finance, professionals who are ready to take the next step in understanding the complex world of public-sector budgeting, internal controls, financial reporting, and compliance. Over eight sessions, participants explore the challenges and responsibilities of those at the director and CFO level.

“Programs like these are important, especially for succession planning,” she explained. “When people in director-level executive positions choose to retire, training like this makes the transition smooth when the accountants may need to step into higher roles.”

That kind of foresight is critical to the continued strength of Southlake’s Finance Department. Preparing the next generation of leaders ensures institutional knowledge is carried forward — and that the City continues to operate with the same level of precision and integrity that residents deserve.

“Even though our work often happens behind the scenes, the Finance team plays a role in nearly every aspect of City operations,” Tandra said. “From budgeting to procurement, everything we do directly supports essential services Southlake residents rely on every day, such as roadway improvements led by Public Works or emergency preparedness within the Police Department. That’s why accuracy and transparency are absolutely essential.”

In a world where trust in government often comes down to the details, people like Tandra — and the programs that support them — are helping make sure Southlake gets the details right.