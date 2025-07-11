A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
Aerial view of a large, modern building with surrounding parking lots and greenery, situated next to a busy multilane highway and open fields, with residential areas in the background under a clear sky.
Protect
|
Jul 11, 2025

Heart Attack Center Designation Adds Strength to Southlake’s Medical Network

Southlake hospital earns accreditation as a Primary Heart Attack Center, supporting the City’s emergency medical capabilities.

Southlake’s emergency response system is built on preparedness, expertise, and access to the right resources at the right time. That system just grew stronger. Methodist Southlake Medical Center is now officially recognized as a Primary Heart Attack Center (PHAC) by The Joint Commission, a national accrediting body that certifies healthcare facilities for meeting high standards of care. This designation expands access to life-saving cardiac treatment right here in our community.

At the forefront of the City’s emergency medical response is the Southlake Fire Department, known for its Best in Class ISO 1 rating and international CFAI accreditation. Equipped to provide timely, high-quality care, the department benefits from having nearby medical facilities with advanced capabilities — helping to support prompt, effective treatment for patients during critical emergencies.

“Having this level of expert care available right here in Southlake strengthens both our emergency response capabilities and overall community wellness,” said Southlake Fire Chief Shannon Langford. “Partnerships like this ensure our first responders can seamlessly connect patients to the advanced care they need after those critical first moments.”

Five Southlake Fire Department firefighters observe as a woman demonstrates medical equipment on a stretcher inside a building with polished floors, beige walls, and display cases.
Southlake Firefighters in the middle of a training.

Methodist Southlake’s certification follows the launch of its heart attack care program in February 2024 and a comprehensive review by The Joint Commission, confirming the hospital’s ability to deliver cardiac treatment that meets national standards.

“Achieving this certification just under a year and a half of starting our heart attack program validates the commitment and dedication of the entire hospital for this community,” hospital President Benson Chacko, FACHE said in a press release. “This is another step in our pursuit to become the trusted provider of choice in our community.”

Methodist Southlake’s new accreditation is a reflection of the City’s commitment to building a strong and thriving healthcare community. It demonstrates the results of Southlake’s strategic economic development efforts — bringing high-quality medical care closer to home through the establishment of a premier medical hub along the SH 114 corridor. This achievement reflects the City’s long-standing dedication to thoughtful planning and prioritizing the health and wellbeing of those who live and work here.

To learn more about Southlake’s emergency and community services, visit www.ProtectSouthlake.com

Share