Home for the Holidays Returns to Southlake Town Square

The most wonderful time of the year is here, and Southlake is ready to celebrate in style. In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill shares what’s ahead for this year’s Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake.

The annual event takes place Saturday, November 22, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Southlake Town Square and promises an evening full of festive fun for all ages. Families can enjoy photos with Santa in Santa’s Village, a three-lane snow hill, holiday crafts, and seasonal treats, all leading up to the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6:00 p.m. To cap off the night, a spectacular fireworks show will light up the sky, marking the start of the holiday season in true Southlake fashion.

To view the full episode, please visit:

