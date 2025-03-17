Home Grown Staff: From Rec Spec to Guest Services Coordinator!

Attention all Champions Club members! Jason Dobbins has been promoted to Guest Services Coordinator/Manager on Duty at Champions Club. Since joining Champions Club as a Recreation Specialist for Guest Services, Jason has made a tremendous impact on our team and community. In his short time here, he has been instrumental in Child Watch, front desk, and party operations, while also assisting with audits and administrative tasks. Jason's dedication to daily operations and his strong commitment to building lasting relationships with both guests and team members have made him an invaluable part of Champions Club. In his new role, Jason will help ensure the seamless operation of Champions Club while continuing to deliver a world-class experience to our guests. His promotion took effect on March 3rd, and we are excited to see him grow in this new capacity. To help everyone get to know Jason a bit better, we asked him a few fun questions: What’s your favorite part about working at Champions Club? “My favorite part about working at Champions Club is the interactions I have with guests and staff members daily. I love having the chance to talk with all kinds of people and get to know them, as well as the opportunity to make their experience and day a little more positive. Included in the guests are the kids in Child Watch. I've spent a lot of time with the kids and love to be able to be a part of their lives as they grow and experience the world around them.” What are your favorite hobbies outside of work? “My favorite hobbies outside of work are playing music and reading. I play the piano and drums and really enjoy learning a new piece and working on it over time to improve my skills and interpretation of the music. Recently I've been reading more often. I mostly read fiction and love to be able to immerse myself in a different world and imagine different scenarios and settings.” What are you most excited about for your new position? “The thing I'm most excited for in my new position is the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally. This job will have challenges, but I'm excited to face them head on and find solutions to anything that may arise. Furthermore, I'm excited to be in a position where members and staff can rely on me for help and assistance with whatever they may need. I love helping people and hope that those around me will not hesitate to reach out if there is anything I can do!” Please join us in congratulating Jason on his well-deserved promotion! Make sure to get to know him better when you run into him at Champions Club. We look forward to the positive impact he will continue to make in his new role.