Honoring a Legacy of Service in Southlake

The City of Southlake will host a special farewell ceremony honoring Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley during their final City Council meeting. This meaningful event will recognize their years of service, leadership, and commitment to the community. Residents are invited to attend and show their appreciation for the lasting contributions both leaders have made.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 21st at 5:30 p.m. in the Southlake City Council Chambers. Throughout their tenure, Williamson and Talley have played key roles in shaping initiatives that have strengthened the City and enhanced quality of life for residents. Their leadership has left a lasting mark on Southlake’s growth and community spirit.

To learn more about this episode and the farewell ceremony, view the full episode below: