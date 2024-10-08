Honoring Customer Service Week: The Power of Praise from Residents and Employees

At the City of Southlake, we are proud to uphold a dedication to world class customer service that aligns with our core values of integrity, innovation, accountability, commitment to excellence, and teamwork. Customer Service Week serves as a reminder of why we aim to provide outstanding service to our residents and visitors alike.

Southlake is renowned for its world class customer service, with various departments consistently receiving positive feedback from our community. We believe that good customer service extends beyond our interactions with residents; it also encompasses the support and collaboration we provide to one another as city employees. By fostering a culture of internal customer service, we enhance our ability to serve the public effectively. Voices of Southlake: Resident Feedback Matters! One way we prioritize customer satisfaction is by actively gathering input through various channels. Residents can easily share their thoughts and experiences via our customer service feedback form, the Southlake Serves Portal, our social media platforms, phone calls, and emails. By utilizing these avenues for communication, we continuously gather valuable insights that enhance our services and address any concerns. Your feedback is vital to our mission of fostering a thriving community that meets the needs and expectations of all Southlake residents. Take a look at some feedback we've been getting lately! Praise for the Library Recently, a resident shared their appreciation for our library staff through our customer feedback form: “The library staff is awesome! I use the library often and always have a positive experience.” Excellence in Water Utilities Another resident praised a water utilities staff member's exceptional service: “Aloha was incredibly friendly, efficient, and helpful. Please let her know.” Positivity in Planning! Apart from our online portal, the City has also received positive feedback from applicants during City Council meetings. For instance, one applicant requesting a zoning change had the following to say: “I have to commend the staff in this whole transaction. They have been most accommodating, very helpful, and made it an absolutely smooth transition for us.” Insights from Within: Employee Feedback Drives Our Success! In line with our focus on customer service, the City of Southlake proudly recognizes outstanding employees through the monthly Grow Awards. This award allows team members to nominate one another, fostering a culture of appreciation and collaboration. Since October 1st, 200 awards have been presented, with the Community Services Department being the largest recipient. These awards underscore our employees’ unwavering dedication to meeting community needs, both externally to residents and internally among colleagues. Internal feedback is crucial as it not only enhances team morale but also drives improvements in our services, ensuring that we remain responsive and effective in our mission.

A recent example of this award in action is when a team member praised Valerie Snyder from our Police Department for her remarkable collaboration: “She routinely goes above and beyond to support the department and demonstrates incredible teamwork to help others accomplish goals and objectives. We are lucky to have her!”

As we kick off National Customer Service Week, let us celebrate our dedicated employees and their commitment to our community. We encourage residents to continue sharing their feedback and experiences, as it helps us grow and improve our services. Thank you for being a vital part of what makes Southlake an exceptional place to live, work, and play!