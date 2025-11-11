Honoring Service and Sacrifice: Southlake Recognizes Veterans Day

Leading up to the City’s Veterans Day Ceremony taking place on November 11th, Southlake came together in countless ways to honor the men and women who have served our country. From quiet tributes in Town Square to special events at the Senior Activity Center, the community exhibited its deep respect and gratitude for veterans — past, present, and those continuing to serve at home.

At the November 4, 2025, City Council Meeting, Mayor McCaskill presented a proclamation recognizing November 11 as Veterans Day to guest of honor Lt. Col. Matt Hince, a Southlake resident and Commander of the 52nd Network Warfare Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base. Lt. Col. Hince shared his story of deployment to Afghanistan in 2004, offering a powerful reflection on service, sacrifice, and the strength of community.

“Veterans Day is about a certain group of people — the men and women who raised their right hands, took an oath, and placed service to our country above themselves,” Lt. Col. Hince said. “Veterans Day reminds us that freedom doesn’t come from slogans or speeches. It comes from sacrifice, time away from family, missed birthdays and holidays, and those long nights on deployment when a call from home means everything.”

City Council with Lt. Col. Matt Hince.

In preparation for the Veterans Day event, Town Square transformed into a place of quiet tribute. City Council members tied yellow ribbons around the trees, symbolizing unity and support for veterans and active-duty military members, Boy Scouts placed American flags, pole banners hung around the square, the fountain was illuminated in red and blue, and a large banner hung as a visible reminder of the City’s appreciation for all who have served.

Yellow ribbons around trees in Southlake Town Square.

The City’s recognition even extended beyond Town Hall. Over at the Senior Activity Center, members gathered for a special Veterans luncheon to celebrate and thank those who served. Later this week, they’ll continue their tribute with a visit to the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington — a meaningful opportunity to reflect on courage, valor, and the legacy of service that connects generations.

That same spirit of dedication lives within Team Southlake. Thirty-one City of Southlake employees are veterans, representing every branch of the armed forces. This week, the City hosted a special Veterans Lunch to honor their service to recognize the leadership, discipline, and heart they bring to Southlake every day.

Members of the Senior Activity Center at the Veterans Day luncheon.

All of these preparations and celebrations set the stage for Southlake’s Veterans Day Ceremony, where the community came together to pay tribute in a shared moment of gratitude.

The event was highlighted by remarks from the Mayor, stirring performances by the Southlake Community Band, and heartfelt words from retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Rick Groesch — a combat veteran and longtime leader who served 27 years in the Air Force before continuing his career with Lockheed Martin.

Colonel Groesch shared his perspective on service and the meaning of Veterans Day, demonstrating the sacrifices made by those in uniform and their families.

“In my 27 years in the U.S. Air Force I learned that service is not about rank or levels, it’s about standing shoulder to shoulder with your brothers and sisters, trusting in one another, and believing in a cause greater than yourselves,” Colonel Groesch said. “Let us all honor those who served, and those who continue to serve, by living each day with gratitude, purpose, and unity.”

A crowd gathers at the 2025 Southlake Veterans Day Ceremony.

Colonel Groesch gives the keynote speech at the 2025 Southlake Veterans Day Ceremony.

In Southlake, we are proud to honor those who have defended our freedoms and grateful for the veterans whose dedication continues to strengthen our community. Their service doesn’t end with their time in uniform — it lives on through the lasting impact they make every day.