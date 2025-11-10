Honoring Service, Celebrating Community: Southlake’s Veterans Day Tradition

Recognizing the courage and dedication of our nation’s veterans has become one of Southlake’s most cherished annual traditions. Each year, the community gathers on the steps of Town Hall to pause, reflect, and express gratitude to those who have answered the call to serve. The ceremony offers a meaningful moment to honor sacrifice, celebrate freedom, and strengthen the bond that unites our city.

In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill reflects on why Veterans Day holds such significance for Southlake and highlights the City’s ongoing commitment to honoring our veterans. Join us on Tuesday, November 11, at 9 a.m. on the steps of Town Hall as we come together to celebrate this important tradition and pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country with pride and honor.

To view the full episode, please visit: