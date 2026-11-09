Honoring the Veterans in Our Southlake Community

Every veteran has a story, and those stories are an important part of our community and our country. In this Veterans Day edition of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill recognizes the veterans who live, work, and serve alongside us in Southlake.

The episode also features Southlake resident Lieutenant Colonel Matt Hince, who shares his personal perspective on military service and what Veterans Day means to him. His reflections offer an opportunity to recognize the experiences and sacrifices of those who have worn the uniform. This Veterans Day, Southlake joins communities across the nation in listening, remembering, and honoring all who have served.



Southlake’s annual Veterans Day Program will take place Wednesday, November 11, at 9 a.m. on the steps of Southlake Town Hall. Join us as the community comes together to honor the men and women who have served our country.

