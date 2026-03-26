How Andrew Burnett Brings the Spirit of Southlake to the Library and Beyond

Visitors to the Southlake Public Library may recognize Andrew Burnett as one of the friendly faces helping connect residents with the programs, services, and resources the Library offers.

As the Library Marketing & Digital Services Coordinator, Andrew plays a key role in sharing information with the community and improving how residents interact with Library services. His dedication, positivity, and willingness to step in wherever needed earned him the 2025 Employee Appreciation Spirit of Southlake Award, a recognition that celebrates employees who embody the City’s mission, vision, and values.

Since joining the City of Southlake in 2021, Andrew has helped enhance the customer experience at the Southlake Public Library through both technology and communication. One of his most impactful projects was leading the transition to a new meeting and study room reservation system. The upgrade allows patrons to easily reserve rooms through the Library’s website and mobile app, giving residents more flexibility while making it easier for staff to manage schedules and assist customers.

Beyond the Library, Andrew is known across Team Southlake for his enthusiasm and willingness to support others. He frequently volunteers to emcee major community and employee events such as Stars & Stripes, bringing energy and a welcoming spirit to gatherings that celebrate the Southlake community.

“Being nominated by my coworkers truly means a lot to me. I give my best every day for both our community and our team, and it’s incredibly meaningful to know that the people I collaborate with recognize that effort,” Andrew said.

Whether he’s improving digital services at the Library, supporting community events, or collaborating with teams across the City, Andrew consistently brings energy, teamwork, and a heart for service to everything he does—making him a true example of the Spirit of Southlake.