How Dave Kielich Builds Teamwork Through Strong Leadership

For more than 20 years, Parks Supervisor Dave Kielich has served Southlake’s Parks Department with steady leadership, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to helping those around him succeed. These qualities have earned him the City of Southlake’s 2026 Employee Performance Director’s Award for Community Services.

As Parks Supervisor, Dave oversees the maintenance and upkeep of Southlake’s parks, trails, athletic fields, and public spaces, helping ensure they remain safe, clean, and welcoming for residents. That work relies heavily on teamwork, with Dave leading and coordinating staff efforts so that every member of the crew is doing their part to keep Southlake’s parks well-maintained and beautiful.

The Director’s Award is presented to employees who demonstrate exceptional leadership, initiative and dedication to their team. For Dave, teamwork is at the center of everything he does. During recent efforts to reorganize the Parks Department, he stepped in without hesitation to support his team through the transition. He prioritized keeping employees engaged and connected, helping build trust and stability and ensuring the reorganization was a positive experience and an opportunity for growth.

“Our parks don’t take care of themselves,” Dave said. “It takes a crew that shows up and cares about the work, whether it’s the fields, the trails or the playgrounds. I’m just here to back them up and make sure they know that their work matters.”

Dave has also helped strengthen collaboration across Parks and Recreation by recognizing the contributions of others and encouraging more teamwork during major events. His positive attitude and pride in his work set the tone for those around him, helping to form an environment where employees can all play a role in the department’s success.

When residents visit Southlake’s parks, they experience the results of a culture built on care and teamwork, which Dave continues to help build every day.