How Do I Apply for the Neighborhood Sidewalk Matching Funds Program?

Sidewalks are the future of Southlake! As a part of the Mobility Master Plan, ongoing developments to expand the City’s sidewalk network are in the works. Subdivisions designed without sidewalks can apply for a sidewalk through the Neighborhood Sidewalk Matching Funds Program. This program assists neighborhood organizations or homeowner’s associations with identifying potential sidewalk projects within neighborhoods and pays up to 50% of design and construction costs. Neighborhood organizations or homeowner’s associations are encouraged to apply for funds to build sidewalk projects they feel would make a difference in improving safety in their neighborhoods or provide critical connections to schools, parks and other sidewalks. The City Council established a special fund for the Neighborhood Sidewalk Matching Funds Program as part of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP). With the review and approval of the City Council, a 50/50 cost match may be established. If your neighborhood is interested in participating in the program, it must complete a Neighborhood Sidewalk Matching Funds Program application. For more information about the Neighborhood Sidewalk Matching Funds Program, please visit www.ConnectSouthlake.com.
