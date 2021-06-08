How Do I Apply for the Neighborhood Sidewalk Matching Funds Program?

Sidewalks are the future of Southlake!

As a part of the Mobility Master Plan, ongoing developments to expand the City’s sidewalk network are in the works.

Subdivisions designed without sidewalks can apply for a sidewalk through the Neighborhood Sidewalk Matching Funds Program.

This program assists neighborhood organizations or homeowner’s associations with identifying potential sidewalk projects within neighborhoods and pays up to 50% of design and construction costs.

Neighborhood organizations or homeowner’s associations are encouraged to apply for funds to build sidewalk projects they feel would make a difference in improving safety in their neighborhoods or provide critical connections to schools, parks and other sidewalks.

The City Council established a special fund for the Neighborhood Sidewalk Matching Funds Program as part of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

With the review and approval of the City Council, a 50/50 cost match may be established.

If your neighborhood is interested in participating in the program, it must complete a Neighborhood Sidewalk Matching Funds Program application.

For more information about the Neighborhood Sidewalk Matching Funds Program, please visit www.ConnectSouthlake.com.