How Nic Miles Upholds Accountability at the Southlake Fire Department

When Southlake residents call for help, they trust that the men and women who respond are prepared, professional, and committed to doing the right thing. For Nic Miles, that trust is the foundation of the job — and the reason accountability guides every shift.

Nic joined the Southlake Fire Department in 2017, bringing paramedic experience gained during service in the U.S. Army. Recognizing both potential and dedication, the department invested in that future, sending him to the fire academy — an opportunity that helped launch a career rooted in service. In 2023, Nic was promoted to Driver/Engineer, continuing to serve Southlake with pride and professionalism.

Nic has made a lasting impact by voluntarily leading firefighter recruitment — a responsibility outside his core duties as a Fire Engineer. Through hands-on involvement in candidate communication, selection, and onboarding, Nic helps ensure the department attracts highly qualified, service-oriented professionals who align with Southlake’s values. His personal approach — answering questions, setting clear expectations, and greeting candidates in person — fosters professionalism and a sense of belonging from the very start.

For Nic, being recognized with the Accountability Award isn’t about individual achievement — it’s about the standard the department holds itself to every day.

“Accountability isn’t about an individual achievement—it’s a shared value we live out every day as a department. From emergency calls to training exercises, we hold ourselves and each other to the highest standards because our residents deserve nothing less.” — Nic Miles, 2025 Accountability Award Honoree

The Accountability Award is presented each year to one employee who demonstrates personal responsibility, always putting our customers’ interests first and living by the motto: Own it. This honor recognizes employees who consistently do what’s right—even when no one is watching. Through teamwork, integrity, and unwavering dedication to public safety, Nic exemplifies this value—helping ensure Southlake remains a community residents can trust, today and every day. The City is proud to have him on our team.