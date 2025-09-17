How Southlake Cares Supports You

At its heart, Southlake Cares is about people helping people. Life can bring unexpected challenges, and when it does, Southlake is proud to stand alongside local nonprofits that provide comfort, care, and essential services to our residents. Whether it’s a ride to the doctor, a warm meal, or support during a crisis, these partnerships ensure our community has the resources to stay strong and connected.

Meet the organizations that support Southlake families every day—and discover how you can join them in making a difference.

Call-A-Ride Southlake – This volunteer-based transportation program helps seniors and residents with disabilities maintain independence by providing safe, reliable rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, and community events. Find more information on services provided and how to volunteer on the Call-A-Ride Southlake website.

View our SLK City Spotlight episode on Call-A-Ride Southlake.

GRACE (Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange) – From a food pantry and clothing assistance to transitional housing and medical care, GRACE provides a lifeline for families working toward stability and self-sufficiency. Find more information on services provided and how to volunteer on the GRACE website.

Metroport Meals on Wheels – Dedicated to nourishing seniors and homebound residents, this nonprofit delivers meals, companionship, and care, ensuring that no neighbor is left hungry or isolated. Find more information on services provided and how to volunteer on the Metroport Meals on Wheels website.

View our SLK City Spotlight episode on Metroport Meals on Wheels.

SafeHaven of Tarrant County – A trusted resource for survivors of domestic violence, SafeHaven provides emergency shelter, counseling, legal resources, and long-term support for families seeking safety and a fresh start. Find more information on services provided and how to volunteer on the SafeHaven of Tarrant County website.

Southlake Cares highlights these partnerships not only so residents know where to turn in difficult times, but also so neighbors can discover meaningful ways to give back. Together, we can ensure that every member of our community feels supported, safe, and connected.

Learn more about these and other Southlake partnerships and find opportunities to get involved, visit the Southlake Cares webpage.