How Vicky Schiber Strengthens Community Services Through Communication and Culture

Behind the programs, parks, events, and services offered by the City’s Community Services Department is a team dedicated to creating memorable experiences for residents. Helping share that story and connect the community to those experiences is Vicky Schiber, Community Relations Manager for the City of Southlake.

Vicky was recognized with the FY 2025 Community Services Director’s Award, an honor that celebrates employees who go above and beyond to strengthen the department and support its mission of delivering world-class experiences.

Since joining the City of Southlake in 2015, Vicky has played a key role in leading the marketing and communications efforts for Community Services. Her work helps ensure residents stay informed and engaged with the wide variety of programs, services, parks, and facilities the department provides.

Her role touches many areas of the department’s operations. From managing multiple social media accounts and digital platforms to coordinating targeted communications and annual marketing plans, Vicky helps ensure each Community Services team can effectively connect with the audiences they serve.

“At the end of the day, my goal is to help connect the community with all the great experiences our department offers,” Vicky said.

In addition to her communications leadership, Vicky also leads the department’s Culture Matrix Team, an initiative focused on strengthening teamwork and collaboration across Community Services.

Because the department includes a wide range of roles—from parks and recreation staff to facility teams and administrative support—building a strong sense of connection across teams is essential. Through the Culture Matrix Team, Vicky has helped foster a culture where employees feel connected not just to their individual roles, but to the department as a whole.

Her leadership has encouraged a spirit of shared ownership, where team members across divisions support one another during events, meetings, and programs.

“What’s been really encouraging to see is how much more proactive people have become in supporting one another,” Vicky said. “There’s a real sense of shared ownership and pride in the work we do together.”

Through her leadership in communications, culture, and collaboration, Vicky continues to play a vital role in strengthening the Community Services team and helping connect residents with the experiences that make Southlake special.