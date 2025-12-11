How Volunteer Coordinator Julie Kleck Helps Southlake Shine

If you’ve ever attended a City event, enjoyed an engaging program, or seen volunteers working seamlessly alongside staff, there’s a good chance Julie Kleck had a hand in making it happen. As Southlake’s Volunteer Coordinator, Julie is the heart behind the scenes — connecting community members with meaningful opportunities and ensuring our programs feel welcoming, organized, and fun for everyone who participates.

Julie’s work bridges two essential groups: the volunteers who give their time, and the city staff who rely on their support. She’s the matchmaker who brings them together, creating partnerships that elevate our services and help Southlake deliver exceptional experiences year-round.

Whether she’s onboarding new volunteers, coordinating schedules, coaching teams through large events, or cheering on participants at community programs, Julie brings a contagious enthusiasm that makes everyone feel valued.

Because of this enthusiasm, Julie was recognized with the 2025 Spirit of Southlake Award, an honor that reflects her dedication, kindness, and unwavering commitment to building community. The award celebrates employees who go above and beyond, and Julie embodies that spirit daily.

Want to learn more about how Julie contributes to Team Southlake? Check out the video below!

If you are interested in Volunteer opportunities with the City of Southlake, check out the Volunteer Southlake webpage.