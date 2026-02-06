A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Map showing a section of West Continental Boulevard with a highlighted work area marked in orange between Davis Boulevard and Village Green Drive. Nearby streets include Woodbury Court, Amesbury Court, Deer Hollow Boulevard, and Weeping Willow Way. Koalaty Park and Carroll Elementary School are visible to the southeast. The highlighted segment indicates the location of planned telecommunications line relocation.
Streets & Roads
|
Feb 6, 2026

Hunt Communications Relocation Project

Beginning Monday, February 9, 2026

Phase 1 improvements along Union Church Road and Dove Road continue to make progress as part of the City’s West Continental Blvd. Intersection Improvements Project. In preparation for Phase 2, beginning Monday, February 9, Hunt Communications will be relocating telecommunications lines along W. Continental Blvd. between Deer Hollow Blvd. and Woodbury Court. Work will take place daily from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is expected to continue through Thursday, February 12. During this time, the eastbound lane will be closed, and flaggers will be on-site. Thank you for your patience as this work is completed.

Map showing a highlighted section of W Continental Blvd for a telecommunications line relocation project, with work scheduled Feb 9–12, 2026, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Notification reads "Orange Barrel Alert.

