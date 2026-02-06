Hunt Communications Relocation Project

Phase 1 improvements along Union Church Road and Dove Road continue to make progress as part of the City’s West Continental Blvd. Intersection Improvements Project. In preparation for Phase 2, beginning Monday, February 9, Hunt Communications will be relocating telecommunications lines along W. Continental Blvd. between Deer Hollow Blvd. and Woodbury Court. Work will take place daily from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is expected to continue through Thursday, February 12. During this time, the eastbound lane will be closed, and flaggers will be on-site. Thank you for your patience as this work is completed.