Important Update Regarding the Beam Delivery for North White Chapel Bridge Replacement Project

The beam delivery has been rescheduled to Monday, August 12, and Tuesday, August 13. The North delivery will now occur on Monday (8/12) to reduce disruptions on the first day of school, and the South delivery will now occur on Tuesday (8/13). Contractors will deliver and install ten massive support beams, each 100 feet long, for the new bridge. This delivery is a critical milestone for the project. Southlake DPS will oversee the delivery routes to ensure safety and minimize disruptions. Please note that there may be travel delays along the delivery route. We encourage residents to stay informed and plan their travel accordingly. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause with back-to-school traffic. For details on the delivery route, check out the graphic below. Stay tuned for updates! For more information on the project and any changes, visit our project's webpage. Once the beams are delivered and installed, major work can be done to finish this project. Installation of these beams allows contractors to place bridge decking that can then hold the bridge pavement, finish the sidewalk, and install guard rails. The project is anticipated to be complete in early 2025, weather permitting.