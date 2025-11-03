A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A police officer in uniform interacts with a German Shepherd wearing a harness and holding a red toy, outdoors on grass near a stone wall. The "City Spotlight" logo appears in the corner.
City
|
Nov 3, 2025

Inside the Southlake K-9 Unit: Where Training Meets Teamwork

Mayor Shawn McCaskill joins Officer Nate Anderson and K-9 Zeusz for a behind-the-scenes look at Southlake’s elite K-9 training course.

In the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visits the DPS North Training Facility to highlight the dedication and skill behind the Southlake Police Department’s K-9 Unit. Officer Nate Anderson and his K-9 partner, Zeusz, demonstrate how consistent training and teamwork help them protect and serve the community.

Zeusz’s agility and focus are key to ensuring officer safety and effective law enforcement. The episode features the department’s specialized K-9 agility course — complete with tunnels, ramps, and hurdles — designed to prepare police dogs for real-world challenges.

Watch this episode of Southlake City Spotlight to see how training, discipline, and partnership come together to keep Southlake safe.

Share

Banner for a Citizen Satisfaction Survey, showing city workers installing a street sign and a firefighter talking with a child. Text reads: "Citizen Satisfaction Survey, October 1 - November 3. We want to hear from you!.