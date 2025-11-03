Inside the Southlake K-9 Unit: Where Training Meets Teamwork

In the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visits the DPS North Training Facility to highlight the dedication and skill behind the Southlake Police Department’s K-9 Unit. Officer Nate Anderson and his K-9 partner, Zeusz, demonstrate how consistent training and teamwork help them protect and serve the community.

Zeusz’s agility and focus are key to ensuring officer safety and effective law enforcement. The episode features the department’s specialized K-9 agility course — complete with tunnels, ramps, and hurdles — designed to prepare police dogs for real-world challenges.

Watch this episode of Southlake City Spotlight to see how training, discipline, and partnership come together to keep Southlake safe.