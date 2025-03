What’s New? Smarter Search: Effortlessly browse books, audiobooks, movies, and more with intuitive search and filtering options. Seamless Borrowing: Place holds, renew items, and check due dates with just a tap or click. Digital Access: Connect to eBooks and audiobooks directly. Library at Your Fingertips: Access hours, upcoming events, and location information all in one place. Program Registration: Sign up for fun events, classes, and workshops. Study Room Reservations: Easily book a study room for meetings, studying, or group work. Getting Started To explore the new Southlake Library catalog, visit the library's website or download the Aspen LiDA app from your app store for easy access on the go. For more information, visit Southlake Library's website.