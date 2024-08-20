Join APEX Arts League for a Live Portrait Painting Event with Renowned Artist Anastasiya

Join APEX Arts League for an exclusive live portrait painting demonstration by renowned Eastern European artist Anastasiya! Watch as this highly decorated artist creates a stunning portrait from sketch to completion right before your eyes.

This unique event provides an opportunity to tour the celebrated gallery, meet Anastasiya, and witness her creative process. Gallery 19C, renowned for its focus on 19th-century masterpieces and recent acquisitions by prestigious institutions like the Louvre and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, is a magical setting for this exciting occasion.

Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. Please RSVP to apexartsleague@gmail.com and visit ApexArtsLeague.com for more details and future events.