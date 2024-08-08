Join the Fun at Celebrate Southlake: Perform, Participate, or Partner with Us!

The best part of Celebrate Southlake? Interacting with the amazing people that make our city special! We're excited to invite local vendors, organizations, and sponsors to help make our city's 68th birthday celebration truly memorable. Whether you have cultural dances, unique booth ideas, or an amazing business to share, we’d love to have you join us!

Activities and Entertainment

Prepare to be entertained! Celebrate Southlake will have a variety of local performers and organizations that will grace the stage. From cultural dances that transport you around the world to musical performances that uplift and inspire, we’d love you to be a part of an entertainment lineup that promises something for everyone.

Activity booths will also be set up around Town Square to facilitate fun for the whole family. We love to see our organizations represented at Celebrate Southlake!

Interested in performing or having an activity booth? Find more information here.

Sponsorship Opportunities

We’re excited to invite local businesses and organizations to sponsor Celebrate Southlake and be a part of our city’s birthday bash this September! Sponsorship offers a unique opportunity to showcase your support for our vibrant community while gaining valuable visibility and engagement with attendees.

Interested in sponsoring Celebrate Southlake? Find more information here.

Mark your calendars for September 7 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Town Square, because Celebrate Southlake is right around the corner! As we gear up for a day of fun, culture, and community spirit this September, we look forward to seeing residents, organizations, and local businesses come together to make this birthday bash truly special!