Join the Keep Southlake Beautiful Fall Sweep Event

Keep Southlake Beautiful invites the community to participate in the 2024 Fall Sweep Event on Saturday, November 2, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This event offers a great opportunity for residents to make a positive impact on the environment by assisting in removing litter, particularly microplastics, from our local ponds!

Volunteers will clean up two key locations—Chesapeake Pond and Bob Jones Nature Center Pond—to help clean up trash and protect our local ecosystems. Microplastics, which are small plastic particles that harm wildlife and contaminate water sources, are a growing concern. By participating in this event, you can contribute to preserving the beauty and health of Southlake’s natural environment.

This family-friendly event is open to all ages, and no prior experience is needed. Supplies such as gloves, trash bags, and grabbers will be provided to all participants. Volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate outdoor clothing and bring their reusable water bottles to stay hydrated. Children under 14 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

“We’re excited to engage the community in this important effort,” said Madisson Dunn, the City’s Environmental Supervisor, and a key Keep Southlake Beautiful representative. “Every small act, like removing a piece of plastic, helps keep our environment clean and safe for future generations.”

Pre-registration is required. Participants must provide transportation to and from the cleanup locations. Meet us a Chesapkeau Park Pond to sign-in and collect your cleaning supplies. Click here to register.

Help us Keep Southlake Beautiful by joining your neighbors in this meaningful and rewarding event!